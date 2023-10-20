BREAKING: All 8 Hero Republicans Who Voted to Remove McCarthy From Speakership Are ‘Prepared to Accept Censure, Suspension, or Removal’ From the Republican Conference in Return for Rep. Jim Jordan Being Elected Speaker (VIDEO)

Eight Republican members of the House of Representatives have released a joint statement indicating their willingness to face disciplinary actions, including censure, suspension, or removal from the Republican Conference, in exchange for the election of Rep. Jim Jordan as the Speaker of the House.

The recent passage of the Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, and hurt feelings in the House Republican Conference. It also exposed who are the RINOs in the party.

The eight Republicans who voted in favor of the motion have faced backlash from their colleagues, leading to calls for punitive measures against them.

“While we stand by our actions, it is our goal to proceed forward with our colleagues, our teammates, our fellow Republicans in a manner that embraces reconciliation,” the statement reads. The lawmakers acknowledge that although they violated no formal rules, there is a sentiment within the Conference to hold them accountable.

“The actions we took were never about us – they were to change Washington for the better,” the statement continues. The eight Republicans have thrown their support behind Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as the Speaker-Designate, urging their colleagues to “vote with the team” to elect him as the 56th Speaker of the House.

The eight Republicans have declared that they are “prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference” to see Jim Jordan elected as Speaker.

“We remain proud members of the Republican Party, as nominated by our respective districts,” they affirm.

The statement concludes with a plea for unity among Republicans, emphasizing that what unites them is more important than their disagreements. “We must now come together to elect Jim Jordan. We offer this sincerely and with the hope of unity with purpose. Our fidelity to Republican virtues and principles remains unwavering.”

The statement is signed by the following members of Congress:

Andy Biggs (R-AZ 5th District)

Ken Buck (R-CO 4th District)

Tim Burchett (R-TN 2nd District)

Eli Crane (R-AZ 2nd District)

Matt Gaetz (R-FL 1st District)

Bob Good (R-VA 5th District)

Nancy Mace (R-SC 1st District)

Matt Rosendale (R-MT 2nd District)

Read the full letter below:

“While I stand by my vote in support of the Motion to Vacate the Chair, I understand that it’s caused some anger and dissent across the Republican Conference. The eight of us don’t want this anger to prevent Members from voting for Jim Jordan as Speaker, which is why we accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference if it enables the House and the country to move forward. I am proud to be a Republican and will continue to represent the people across Montana as such,” Rep. Rosendale wrote.

“Throw stones at me, it’s fine. This is about keeping promises, leadership, and doing the right thing for the people we represent. All 8 Republicans who removed McCarthy as Speaker offer “censure, suspension or removal from the conference” to elect Jim Jordan as Speaker,” Rep. Mace wrote.

“This is about putting America First,” Rep. Crane said.

“This is bigger than me. Electing a Speaker of the House who can get our fiscal crisis in order is more important than any one member of Congress. No matter what happens, I will always remain a proud Republican who will always fight for what’s best for our country,” Rep. Burchett wrote.

“I voted to ouster Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker earlier this month. Six of my colleagues and I are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from conference if the current GOP holdouts help us elect Jim Jordan as our new Speaker. We must come together,” Biggs wrote.

“Of us who voted to remove Kevin McCarthy have just sent a letter to our colleagues really encouraging them to vote for Jim Jordan for speaker,” Matt Gaetz told reporters Friday.

“And it seems as though the 20 or so holdouts against Jim Jordan have no goals, have no asks, have no objectives other than to see the eight of us suffer some consequence for having removed McCarthy. So we’ve made them an offer.”

“The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican Conference.”

