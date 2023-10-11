BLM Grassroots Aligns Itself with Palestinian Terrorist Group, Advocates for DECOLONIZATION of America

Black Lives Matter Grassroots recently released a statement expressing solidarity with “our Palestinian family,” drawing parallels between the struggles faced by Black Americans and those faced by Palestinians and calling for a decolonization of America.

Black Lives Matter Grassroots (BLM Grassroots) is a non-profit organization that supports Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapters, partnering organizations, groups, and people.

The statement, which was shared on social media, reads as follows:

Black Lives Matter Grassroots stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid. As Black people continue the fight to end militarism and mass incarceration in our own communities, let us understand the resistance in Palestine as an attempt to tear down the gates of the world’s largest open-air prison. As a radical Black organization grounded in abolitionist ideals, we see clear parallels between Black and Palestinian people. We, too, understand what it means to be surveilled, dehumanized, property seized, families separated, our people criminalized and slaughtered with impunity, locked up in droves, and when we resist they call us terrorists. We, too, dream of a world where our people may live freely on decolonized land. May the borders, checkpoints, prisons, police, and watchlists that terrorize our communities crumble and may the world we build from their ashes honor those who have fallen in struggle.

New statement: BLM Grassroots calls for Hamas-style decolonization of America: pic.twitter.com/e4ORn9x0FH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2023

Hamas is a Palestinian militant organization that has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union, and other Western countries. The group’s charter calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic state in its place. Hamas has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings, rocket attacks, and kidnappings, which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian.

The most recent one is the attacks over the weekend, which killed over 900 Israelis. At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/rem3LQIR9D — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported minutes ago that The Chicago chapter of BLM released an image in support of the Hamas terrorists who are accused of conducting an ongoing terror attack against civilians, with the words: ‘I stand with Palestine.’

The official Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter released a graphic of a Hamas paraglider with the text: “I stand with Palestine.” A unit of Hamas militants used paragliders and hang gliders to launch their armed massacre of civilians in southern Israel. BLM, like Antifa, has… pic.twitter.com/ATN2d4sAcf — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 10, 2023

BLM went full mask-off today. We always called them a domestic terror group. Glad to see them finally admit it. Keep in mind this is from the official BLM chapters in LA and Chicago: pic.twitter.com/NEXQNgbJhJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2023

Billionaire owner of X Elon Musk, formerly known as Twitter, even chimed in to say “your position is clear.”

To align oneself with such an organization is not only morally questionable but also raises concerns about the intentions of BLM Grassroots.

The statement also reveals a deep ideological alignment between BLM Grassroots and radical leftist movements that advocate for the dismantling of existing social, political, and economic structures. The use of terms like “settler colonialism,” “apartheid,” and “decolonized land” suggests a worldview that sees America itself as an illegitimate, oppressive entity that must be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.

This is a far cry from the original goals of the Black Lives Matter movement. The shift towards a more radical, anti-American stance is a concerning development that should give pause to anyone who values the principles of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.