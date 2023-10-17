Billionaire and Democrat Voter Chamath Palihapitiya Changes Tune: Admits He Was Wrong About Trump, Says Trump Derangement Syndrome Did More Harm Than Trump Himself (VIDEO)

Billionaire investor and long-time Democrat voter Chamath Palihapitiya has publicly admitted that he was wrong about former President Donald Trump.

Not only did Palihapitiya express a newfound appreciation for what Trump was able to accomplish during his tenure, but he also went on to say that “Trump Derangement Syndrome did more damage than Trump ever did.”

“As a Democrat, who has been left homeless, who is now definitely in the center, but probably leaning increasingly right, I’m left yet again with an appreciation, despite the messenger of the message, of the Trump administration, because what those guys did, was pretty incredible,” Palihapitiya said on his podcast show “All-in-Podcast.”

He continued, “These Abraham Accords, the accords with Israel and the GCC, the almost accord between Israel and Saudi, to really be able to like find a long-lasting peace is just a real example for the world. And those guys did a lot of really great work.

The Abraham Accords unveiled by President Trump are a series of bilateral agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. The agreements were signed on September 15, 2020 by leaders across the Middle East.

It was a spectacular moment in history!

Palihapitiya went on to question the damage caused by “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS).

“This is a moment when you have to start to re-underwrite, is one’s ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ causing more damage than anything President Trump could have done? And I think the answer is yes,” Palihapitiya said, acknowledging that his previous criticisms were misguided.

“Because it is now causing us to not see that good work, and then embrace and extend it. So much of the work that happened in that administration turned out to have been right, and that is what is so frustrating for me,” he added.

The Sri Lankan-born Canadian and American investor lamented the tendency to dismiss good work simply because of who was delivering the message.

He cited examples such as the work on the border wall, issuing long-term debt to refinance when rates were at zero, and the structural peace deal in the Middle East.

“When are we going to stop shooting ourselves in the foot? When are we going to actually take the time to look past who was saying things and actually listen to them word for word?” said Palihapitiya.

WATCH: