Bill Maher Insults Trump Supporters in Interview with James Carville – Says Trump Will Likely Beat Old Joe Biden in 2024 (VIDEO)

During his latest “Club Random podcast, host Bill Maher invited Democrat strategist James Carville on to discuss the upcoming election.

During their conversation Bill Maher insulted the intelligence of Trump’s millions of committed supporters.

Bill Maher: “The people who go to the rallies are the worst. These are the people who when you said before some of them are deplorable. Yes, some of them are. I feel like those are the types who if you’re actually getting your ass out to go to a Trump rally, I mean, what, you don’t have the grades to get into the tractor pull?”

Bill’s talking about the poor working man and woman who love Trump. It’s not a stretch to say the elitist left has learned to hate them worse than Al-Qaeda.

But that was not all.

Maher later predicted that Old Joe will lose to President Trump in 2024.

They must be worried about their fraud machine not coming through for them like in 2020?

