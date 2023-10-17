Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says U.S. Can ‘Certainly’ Afford Funding New Wars in Ukraine and Israel (VIDEO)

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently revealed that she has no concerns about the United States simultaneously providing funding for two new wars, one in Ukraine and the other in Israel.

This is utter insanity. The country is over $30 trillion in debt and Americans feel like they’re being squeezed from every side due to taxes and inflation.

Yellen isn’t concerned because she is a wealthy woman who is playing with other people’s money.

The Hill reports:

US can ‘certainly’ afford to provide military aid to Israel, Ukraine: Yellen Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday the U.S. can “certainly” afford to provide military aid to Israel in its war against Hamas and Ukraine in its war against Russia. “America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and to support Israel’s military needs, and we also can and must support Ukraine in its struggle against Russia,” Yellen said in an interview with Britain’s Sky News. Yellen reaffirmed the U.S.’s support of Israel, while urging caution over civilian deaths as Jerusalem prepares for a major counteroffensive into the Gaza Strip. “America has also made clear to Israel, we’re working very closely with the Israelis, that they have a right to defend themselves,” Yellen told Sky News. “But it’s important to try to spare innocent civilian lives to the maximum extent possible.” Yellen said both Israel and Ukraine were a “priority” and the U.S. “need[s] to come up funds, both for Israel and for Ukraine.”

Here’s the video:

Q: “Can America.. afford another War at this time?” Janet Yellen: “I think the answer is absolutely” pic.twitter.com/pZWJgTsuly — ALX (@alx) October 16, 2023

What is Janet Yellen smoking?

She actually said this, while we are running deficits over $2 trillion per year. Janet Yellen: US Treasury secretary says

'We can certainly afford two wars' pic.twitter.com/6IdSbzCZga — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 16, 2023

Good to see that Yellen remains firmly disconnected from reality. $33.6 trillion in debt. We are headed for catastrophe.https://t.co/XQ1u3GiNvE https://t.co/pN60G2iKCJ — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 16, 2023

This administration is frighteningly out of touch.