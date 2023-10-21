Biden Tells Whopper of a Lie, Claims He Once Awarded His Uncle Frank Purple Heart For Actions During Battle of the Bulge (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday welcomed President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission to the White House for the US-EU Summit in the Cabinet Room.

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He just had to tell one of his favorite lies about the time he awarded his uncle Frank a Purple Heart for his actions during the Battle of the Bulge.

This time Biden claimed he was a US Senator when he awarded his uncle with a Purple Heart.

This never happened. There is no record of this ever happening. Biden is a pathological liar.

In a previous version of this same lie, Joe Biden claimed he awarded his uncle Frank a Purple Heart while he was Vice President.

According to The New York Post, “There is no evidence of the award and key details of the story are chronologically impossible. Biden’s father, Joseph R. Biden Sr., died in September 2002 — more than six years before his son was elected vice president. Frank Biden, Joe Sr.’s brother, died in 1999.”

Biden previously said, “My dad, when I got elected vice president….he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now, not because of the Battle of the Bulge, but he said, ‘and he won the Purple Heart and he never received it. He never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We will surprise him.’ ”

“So I got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over the house and I came out and (my father said),‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there. ”

“I said, ‘Uncle Frank, you’ve won this and I wanted to….’ and he said, ‘I don’t want the damn thing.’ No, I’m serious, he said, ‘I don’t want it.’ I said, ‘What’s the matter, Uncle Frank? You earned it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but the others died. The others died. I lived. I don’t want it.’”

Biden repeated this same lie last December while speaking at a town hall with veterans.

