Biden Releases Weak Statement on “American Citizens Impacted in Israel” as Hamas Threatens to Kill American Hostages and Post Executions Online

Joe Biden on Monday released a weak statement on “American citizens impacted in Israel” as Hamas threatens to kill American hostages and post the executions online.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

JUST IN: Hamas has announced their intent to target Tel Aviv’s International Airport, as over 150 rockets have just been launched from the Gaza Strip. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense batteries have been VERY effective intercepting and destroying enemy rockets, but some… pic.twitter.com/yeYCZ5mxJN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 8, 2023

At least 11 Americans have been killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

Hamas terrorists are threatening to kill the hostages and post the grisly executions online. The terrorists have already beheaded Israeli soldiers.

Many Americans are still unaccounted for.

Biden released a weak statement after hiding from the public for two days. He spent barely 3 minutes mumbling through remarks on Saturday before shuffling away. The public has not seen Biden since Saturday.

“Sadly we know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed–many of whom made a second home in Israel,” the statement read.

“It’s heart wrenching. These families have been torn apart by inexcusable hatred and violence. We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts. My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days. The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable,” Biden said.

Biden said his administration is still working to confirm Americans are being held hostage.

How does he not know 3 days into the war?

“The safety of American citizens–whether at home or abroad–is my top priority as President,” Biden laughably said as he keeps the borders wide open and allows dangerous illegals and terrorists to pour into the US.

Biden said the State Department is providing consular assistance to Americans in Israel.