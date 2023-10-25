Biden Regime Is Itching for Open War with Russia – Leaks Reveal CIA Was Behind Brazen Russian Assassination

Last October US officials blamed Ukrainians for the assassination of Putin’s ally’s daughter, who was killed in an explosion outside of Moscow.

In August 2022, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin ally Alexander Dugin, was killed in an explosion outside of Moscow, as reported at the time by The Gateway Pundit.

Russian media said Alexander Dugin was the target of an assassination attempt, but his daughter was killed instead.

Darya Dugina was reportedly heading home from a festival when her Toyota Land Cruiser was blown up.

According to Russian media, Alexander Dugin was reportedly supposed to be in the Land Cruiser with his daughter but changed vehicles at the last second.

The Ukrainian government denied any involvement with the death of Alexander Dugin’s daughter at the time of her assassination,

“Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with yesterday’s explosion,” advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said.

“We are not a criminal state, unlike Russia, and definitely not a terrorist state.”

Months later U.S. intelligence agencies insisted that Darya Dugina’s assassination last August was authorized by elements of the Ukrainian government, according to the New York Times.

Now, a full year later, US officials are now openly boasting about assisting with brazen assassinations to the Washington Post:

The cluttered car carrying a mother and her 12-year-old daughter seemed barely worth the attention of Russian security officials as it approached a border checkpoint. But the least conspicuous piece of luggage — a crate for a cat — was part of an elaborate, lethal plot. Ukrainian operatives had installed a hidden compartment in the pet carrier, according to security officials with knowledge of the operation, and used it to conceal components of a bomb. Four weeks later, the device detonated just outside Moscow in an SUV being driven by the daughter of a Russian nationalist who had urged his country to “kill, kill, kill” Ukrainians, an explosion signaling that the heart of Russia would not be spared the carnage of war. The operation was orchestrated by Ukraine’s domestic security service, the SBU, according to officials who provided details, including the use of the pet crate, that have not been previously disclosed.

Zero Hedge has more on this CIA confession.

At every turn in the very revealing WaPo piece, US officials emphasize that covert CIA and allied intelligence operations aimed at Moscow have been a "reality" going back many years. "In reality, they represent capabilities that Ukraine's spy agencies have developed over nearly a decade — since Russia first seized Ukrainian territory in 2014 — a period during which the services also forged deep new bonds with the CIA," the report continues. Not only did US intel officials tell the Post that the CIA has a significant presence in Ukraine, and particularly the capital, to this day – but the agency has provided Kiev with advanced surveillance systems and has even guided the formation of a new SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) unit called the "Fifth Directorate". Ukraine's military intelligence has also received significant support. "GUR was our little baby. We gave them all new equipment and training," a former US intelligence official told the Post.

So the Biden regime is now openly admitting they were behind the assassination of a top Russian official’s daughter.

They really are itching for a war with Russia.