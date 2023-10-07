Biden Gets Testy, Rambles About a Dog in a Lake After Reporter Asks Why Majority of Americans Say the Economy Sucks (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the disastrous September jobs report.

The Biden Regime is once again using voodoo math to make it appear the September jobs report was a total blowout and ‘better than expected.’

“The U.S. economy added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected 170,000 jobs. To be sure, wages rose less than expected last month.” CNBC reported.

According to Zero Hedge’s analysis of the September jobs report, 885,000 full-Time jobs were lost, 1 Million+ part-time jobs were added, and record number of people have multiple jobs.

A real deep dive into the numbers reveals a different story. The jobs added are mostly seasonal (teachers) and part-time work.

Biden took a few questions after his remarks.

A reporter for the Associated Press asked Biden why most Americans don’t feel positive about the economy.

“Why do you think most people still don’t feel positive or feel good news about the economy?” a reporter for AP asked Joe Biden.

Biden got testy with the reporter, lied about the jobs numbers and blamed the media’s spin for his crappy economy.

“Look, I gotta choose my words here. You all are not the happiest people in the world – what you report. And I mean it sincerely. It gets more legs when you report something that’s more negative. I don’t mean you’re picking on me. You turn on the television and there’s not a whole lot about ‘boy saves dog as he swims in the lake,’ ya know? It’s about ‘somebody pushed the dog in the lake,'” Biden said before his brain broke.

Inflation is still high, gas prices are soaring, groceries are expensive, mortgage rates are close to 8%, rent prices are at record highs and wages are down, but people aren’t feeling positive about the economy because of the media’s so-called ‘negative’ coverage. Got it?

WATCH: