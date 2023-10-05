Biden Admin to Disregard Environmental, Historical Preservation, and Native American Gravesite Protection Statutes to Build Border Wall Segment

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Back in July 2022, Peter Doocy pressed Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on a series of questions about the US border wall started during the Trump Administration. “Why is the Biden Administration building a border wall in Arizona?” Doocy asked. Jean-Pierre responded that they were not building the wall but rather “cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall.” She then talks about the $8 billion they “saved” and “gave back” to military families, for schools, and for bases.

Perhaps the administration should have saved that $8 billion to give to New York to cover the next 2 years of their “humanitarian crisis” ($12B over 3 years). And that’s just one city. Chicago residents are outraged over the $300+ million they’ve spent thus far on the “humanitarian crisis”. Especially when the funds are being used to pay staffers up to $292 per hour. Millions of illegal immigrants have poured into our country under his watch.

Doocy continued, “…Biden said when he was a candidate, there would not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration. So what changed?” The remainder of the incredibly hypocritical answer from Jean-Pierre can be viewed here:

A DHS publication to the Federal Registry shows that utilizing Section 102 of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA), DHS has determined the necessity for the construction of “physical barriers and roads (including the removal of obstacles to detection of illegal entrants) in the vicinity of the United States border to deter illegal crossings in areas of ‘high illegal entry’ into the United States.”

The document, signed by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, stated that the “Rio Grande Valley Sector is an area of ‘high illegal entry’. As of early August 2023, Border Patrol had encountered 245,000 such entrants attempting to enter the U.S…” The “physical barriers” are estimated to cover approximately 20 miles in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

As a result, Mayorkas said DHS will be installing “physical barriers” immediately and will be funded through a 2019 appropriation for “construction border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley”.

Mayorkas admits, “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas…” and in order to complete the project, the administration is waiving the following statutes for the entirety of the project:

National Environmental Policy Act

Endangered Species Act

Federal Water Pollution Control Act

National Historic Preservation Act

Migratory Bird Treaty Act

Migratory Bird Conservation Act

Archeological Resources Protection Act

Paleontological Resources Preservation Act

Noise Control Act

Solid Waste Disposal Act

Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act

Archaeological and Historic Preservation Act

Antiquities Act

Historic Sites, Buildings, and Antiquities Act

Farmland Protection Policy

National Fish and Wildlife Act of 1956

Fish and Wildlife Coordination Act

National Trails System Act

Administrative Procedure Act

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act

American Indian Religious Freedom Act

Federal Land Policy and Management Act

The wall seems to be fairly important to permit the polluting of our environment, possible destruction of our historic sites and desecration of Native American Graves, and polluting of our waterways.

“The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it had waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction, marking the administration’s first use of a sweeping executive power employed often during the Trump presidency. The Department of Homeland… pic.twitter.com/mOoRZhLoPe — Just Human (@realjusthuman) October 5, 2023

The wall will cover the following areas: