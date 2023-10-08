Beloved NYPD Union Boss Who Used Final Day in Office to Negotiate Contract Deal Getting Officers a 10% Pay Raise Dies By Suicide

Former NYPD union boss and attorney Roy T. Richter was found dead in his home on Thursday.

Richter, 56, is believed to have died on Tuesday, but his body was not discovered until two days later.

For 33 years, Richter had served with the NYPD, retiring from his position as deputy chief in 2020. He also spent 12 years, three terms, serving as president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA).

The union represents 780 active and 1,400 retired uniformed commanders ranked from captain to deputy chief. Richter also chaired the Welfare Fund, which provides medical benefits to 5,500 families and served as a trustee for the $32 billion Police Pension Fund.

On his final day representing the union, he negotiated a new contract deal giving a 10% boost to member compensation, according to a report from the New York Post.

“The Captains Endowment Association mourns the passing of Past President Roy Richter. He was one of the true great labor leaders in NYC,” current CEA president Chris Monahan told The Post.

People who knew him offered glowing praise and respect.

“Roy Richter was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond,” a law enforcement union official told the paper. “His positive impact on the lives of thousands of cops over the course of his union leadership will always be his legacy.”

“He will be dearly missed,” they added.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association also offered condolences in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The DEA Board and members send their deepest condolences to the family or Roy Richter, past CEA president,” the statement began. “Roy was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond. His positive impact on the lives of thousands of cops over the course of his union leadership will always be his legacy. The DEA stands in support of the Richter family.”

Richter is survived by his wife Maryann Bifulco and three daughters.