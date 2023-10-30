Awkward Moment Kamala Harris Has to Reassure ’60 Minutes’ Host That Joe Biden is “Very Much Alive” (VIDEO)

This was awkward.

“60 Minutes” host Bill Whitaker interviewed Kamala Harris and asked her about a wide range of topics from the Israel-Gaza war to domestic issues.

Bill Whitaker asked Kamala Harris about Joe Biden’s advanced age and concerns that he simply won’t make it through the 2024 presidential election. Joe Biden announced his reelection bid earlier this year even though he can barely string a sentence together. He also keeps falling down.

Biden will be 81 years old in a few weeks and he is in bad shape.

Bill Whitaker said his team spoke to some Democrat donors who expressed concern should Biden die or become incapacitated that there would be a ‘free-for-all’ for who would run as president.

Whitaker said the donors would not automatically back Harris as the next choice for president.

“We were talking to some Democratic donors and they have told us that, should something befall President Biden and he is not able to run, that there would be a free-for-all for who would run as president,” Whitaker said. “You are in the spot that that would be natural for you to step up, but we’re hearing from donors that they would not naturally fall into line. Why is that?”

“Well, first of all, I’m not going to engage in that hypothetical because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election,” Harris said.

This would make a great 2024 campaign slogan for Joe Biden!

WATCH: