Authorities Identify All 18 Victims from Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

by

Authorities in Maine have officially identified all 18 victims in the mass shooting that took place in Lewiston, Maine.

According to Maine State Police Col. William G. Ross, the ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 76.

Seven of the victims of the mass shooting were killed inside the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, and another eight were killed inside the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant.

Three other victims were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Here are the names of all 18 victims per Axios:

  • Aaron Young, 14
  • Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34
  • Maxx A. Hathaway, 35
  • Joshua A. Seal, 36
  • Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40
  • Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41
  • Arthur Fred Strout, 42
  • William A. Young, 44
  • Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51
  • Tricia C. Asselin, 53
  • Stephen M. Vozzella, 45
  • William Frank Brackett, 48
  • Jason Adam Walker, 51
  • Ronald G. Morin, 55
  • Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57
  • Keith D. Macneir, 64
  • Lucille M. Violette, 73
  • Robert E. Violette, 76

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Robert Card, the man wanted for the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine was found dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Card’s body was found in the back of a tractor-trailer at Maine Recycling Corporation, a company where he previously worked.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

