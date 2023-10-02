Joe Allen, Author of “Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity” Joins Rose Unplugged (AUDIO)

Author of “Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity” Joe Allen recently joined Rose Unplugged to discuss merging humankind and the machine and the rising of techno religion.

Transhumanism is “the goal to direct human evolution, which is genetic evolution, it’s also social evolution, it’s people’s brains — it’s becoming more and more about creating digital minds and mechanical bodies that would be artificial intelligence and robotics and the desire to fuse human beings with these things…” Joe Allen said.

“It’s just merging man with machine,” he said.

Romans 1:25: “They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator…”

AUDIO:

