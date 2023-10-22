Audience Members Walk Out of Dave Chappelle’s Show After He Criticizes Israel’s Bombing of Gaza: Report

Dave Chappelle got a lot of heat for his show this past Thursday in Boston after he criticized Israel. He also said that students who support Palestine shouldn’t get fired from their jobs.

The audience interacted with him which heated the situation even more. As a result, some members of the audience walked out of the show.

Chappelle’s spokeswoman claimed the comedian ‘denies being in Boston last night.’

From reports: “The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go. We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.”

Fox News reported:

Members of the audience at a Dave Chappelle show on Thursday reportedly walked out after he criticized Israel’s bombing of Gaza and said students supporting Palestinians shouldn’t be losing jobs over it. The Wall Street Journal, citiing attendees, first reported some in the audience shouted “Free Palestine,”in support of Chappelle’s comments while others yelled, “What about Hamas?” before some audience members walked out. The back-and-forth with the audience occurred after Chappelle declared students shouldn’t be losing their jobs over supporting Palestinians, according to reports. A member of the audience reportedly shouted, “shut up,” after his statement, which prompted more statements from him about Israel.

It’s probably not the best idea to be making jokes at Israel’s expense during a time of conflict and war, especially with all the displays of anti-Semitism that have been occurring this month.