Arnold ‘Screw Your Freedom’ Schwarzenegger Casually Mentions That He Would ‘Make a Great President’ (VIDEO)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently interviewed by the BBC and said that he thinks he would make a great president.

To the interviewer’s credit, he pointed out that Arnold’s overseas birth disqualifies him from running.

You may recall that during the pandemic, Arnold scolded Americans about wearing masks, famously saying “screw your freedom.”

FOX News reports:

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for ‘young blood’ in 2024 presidential election, says he’d make ‘great president’ Arnold Schwarzenegger called for some “really young blood” during an interview about the upcoming 2024 elections as 80-year-old President Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump remain frontrunners in the presidential race. “I just hope that America finds some really young blood,” Schwarzenegger told BBC in an interview. “Because to me, it is a little bit odd that we are having a battle between people today in the late 70s and early 80s, rather than people in the 40s and 50s or maybe even younger, and have them have a chance at this great, great job.” Schwarzenegger, a world-famous movie star and former Republican governor of California who was born in Austria, was also asked if he wished he could run for president. He is ineligible for the office since he’s not a natural-born citizen. “I feel like I would make a great president,” Schwarzenegger said. “But I feel that, at the same time, everything I’ve accomplished was because of America.”

Here’s the video:

Aside from his foreign birth, Schwarzenegger is disqualified over that comment about freedom during Covid. Americans don’t take kindly to such comments, given the fact that our country was founded on freedom.