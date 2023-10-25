After Criticism Over Biden’s Beach Weekend as Americans Held Hostage, White House Cancels Concert by B-52s Set for Australia State Dinner

Jill Biden announced Tuesday that the dance rock group B-52s would not perform at Wednesday night’s state dinner for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The cancellation comes after Joe Biden faced criticism for taking a beach weekend vacation in Delaware while Americans are being held hostage in Hamas-controlled Gaza. The band will attend the dinner as guests instead.

B-52s, promotional photo.

Biden did not directly reference the Hamas attack on Israel or the Americans being held hostage.

“While we had initially planned for the legendary B-52s to perform their iconic dance and party music, we are now in a time when so many are facing sorrow and pain. So we made a few adjustments to the entertainment portion of the evening. The band will attend the dinner as guests. And the President’s Own Marine Band and the Army and Air Force Strolling Strings will provide instrumental music for the dinner.”

Biden also said, according to the AP, “Nurturing our partnerships and relationships with our allies is critically important, especially in these tumultuous times. Food is comforting, reassuring and healing, and we hope that this dinner provides a little of that as well.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had the original scoop about the Athens, Georgia based group playing the state dinner on Monday, indicating the party was still planned to go ahead then even though Americans were held hostage by Hamas:

In addition to criticism from conservatives, Biden was also criticized for going to the beach last weekend by rapper 50 Cent:

The B-52s broke through in the 1970s with their new wave hit song “Rock Lobster:

1980 single Give Me Back My Man:

In 1989 the more mainstream Love Shack was a top-ten hit:

The B-52s have retired from touring but play one off shows and have an occasional residency in Las Vegas.

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

