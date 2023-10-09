9-Year-Old Jewish Boy Threatened With Knife On Brooklyn Playground: “I Will Kill You, Jew!”



KIPP AMP Middle School

A teen made threats to a 9-year-old boy on a playground with a knife yelling, “I will kill you, Jew.” This occurred on Monday at KIPP AMP Middle School Playground in Brooklyn in Crown Heights.

The police and the boy’s mother said her daughter was targeted also by this hateful teen. He also yelled “Heil Hitler” to them. The mother said that was directed at her daughter.

New York Post reported:

A hateful teen threatened a young boy with a knife and yelled “I will kill you, Jew” in the latest antisemitic attack in the Big Apple, police and law enforcement sources said. The sickening scene unfolded at a playground at KIPP AMP Middle School and MS 354 Monday evening in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD and the victim’s mother, who said her daughter was also targeted in the attack. “My kids were shaking, they were crying,” Chaya Sundroy, who came to the US from Israel 10 years ago, said. “They asked why – we didn’t do nothing to him, why they say that, why they want to killed us. They were really, really scared about it.” Police and sources said the man also screamed “Heil Hitler” at the boy, but Sundroy, who was at the park with her six children, said that was actually directed at her daughter. During the attack, several people also shouted “Allah Akbar” in front of the children, according to Sundroy and police sources.

This is very disturbing at the very least. We have innocent children being threatened with violence because they are Jewish. The fact that people were yelling “Allah Akbar” to children inside the United States of America is unacceptable.

This is the result of open immigration policies. Allowing people to come to the U.S. and not assimilate as an American is why we have these hateful groups. Citizenship and the American dream used to mean something. We are infiltrated by terrorists and terrorist sympathizers.

After the mother unsuccessfully tried finding the teen who threatened her son, another group of teens showed up making an anti-Semitic comment to her daughter. One of the teens even displayed a knife. The mom Chaya Sundroy is quoted as: “When the guy took out the knife I saw it,” she said. “It was very close to me. I saw it and heard it.”

The incident happened after school hours and according to the report, no one from the middle school was involved.

The Jewish population has been a target of anti-Semitic hatred since Hamas attacked Israel.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported of an attack on a Jewish family in Los Angeles. An attempted home invasion with a man who had a knife. Fortunately, the father of the home was able to protect his family.