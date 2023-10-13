81 Million Vote Recipient Joe Biden to Speak to Paltry Crowd at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philly

by


Photo courtesy of Philly Inquirer

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Philadelphia to participate in a tour of Tioga Marine Terminal.

Biden will tout his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” and take credit for creating “good-paying union jobs.”

The crowd size was impressive.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden will speak to a few rows of people in bright blue Philadelphia.

Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania in 2020 yet he can’t even draw a big crowd of supporters in bright blue Philly – when speaking to union workers.

According to CNN, Biden will announce the locations of seven hubs to manufacture hydrogen:

  • An Appalachian hub, located across West Virginia, Southeastern Ohio, and Southwestern Pennsylvania – this hub will be the one largest in terms of production and derive hydrogen from the region’s methane gas;
  • A California hub that will span the state and encompassing the ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland;
  • A Houston, Texas-based hub that could eventually expand to include parts of Louisiana, which will derive hydrogen from methane gas and renewable energy;
  • An Upper Midwest hub spanning Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, which will derive hydrogen from wind energy and will be used for agriculture and power;
  • A second Midwest hub will span parts of Illinois, Indiana and southwest Michigan and will be derived mostly from nuclear power;
  • And a Pacific Northwest hub will span parts of Eastern Washington and Oregon as well as parts of Montana and will focus on hydrogen for freight and agriculture.

Officials said they are still determining exact locations for the hubs in each region.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.