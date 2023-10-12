12 North Carolina Democrats Walk Out as NC House Votes for Resolution Urging Congress to Support Israel

House Resolution 897 reads:

A HOUSE RESOLUTION URGING CONGRESS TO SUPPORT THE NATION OF ISRAEL IN RESPONSE TO THE UNPROVOKED ATTACKS.

Whereas, on October 7, 2023, the terrorist organization Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Israeli civilians; and

Whereas, innocent men, women, and children have been captured and killed by Hamas terrorists; and

Whereas, Israel declared war against Hamas on Sunday, October 8, 2023; and

Whereas, Israel and the United States of America are close friends and allies thanks to the 75-year partnership between our two countries, built on mutual interests and shared democratic values; Now, therefore,

Be it resolved by the House of Representatives:

SECTION 1. The United States Congress is urged to offer full and unequivocal support of Israel financially and otherwise for as long as it takes for Israel to bring justice in light of the unprovoked attacks on innocent Israeli civilians.

SECTION 2. This resolution is effective upon adoption.

Twelve Democrats could not bring themselves to vote in support of Israel against terrorists that launched over 5,000 missiles into Israel, killed at least 900 Israelis, wounded over 2,500 more, kidnapped dozens of innocent civilians , slaughtered young people at a dance party, murdered babies and committed a tragically exhaustive list of atrocities.