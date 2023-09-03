Zelensky Sacks Scandal-Plagued Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov as Counteroffensive Fails – His Substitute Has Strong Ties to Turkey’s Erdogan

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov. The embattled Minister has been plagued by multiple corruption scandals, and his replacement was widely expected.

Associated Press reported:

“Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umierov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker. ‘I have decided to replace the Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Oleksii Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large. Now Rustem Umierov should lead the Ministry’, he said.”

‼️BREAKING: Zelensky has dismissed Ukraine’s Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov after months of failures and unimaginable losses of the AFU. “I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large.” pic.twitter.com/mb8qC9OpQj — Spetsnaℤ 007 🇷🇺 (@Alex_Oloyede2) September 3, 2023

Rustem Umierov served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022. Involved in the exchange of prisoners of war, and also part of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia over the U.N.-backed grain deal.

Rustem Umerov, he is a Crimean Tatar with deep ties to Erdogan, which is happening right before Russia’s Putin is to meet with Erdogan to try to revive the Black Sea grain deal.

Up until a few days ago, the Minister was still trying to deny the accusations opf corruption.

