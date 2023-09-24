WOW! CBS’s Margaret Brennan Calls Out Hypocrite AOC For Owning a Non-Union-Made Tesla (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to discuss the border crisis, auto union strike, Senator Menendez’s bribery indictment and more.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan brought up the auto worker union strike and Biden’s failure to win over the union’s endorsement.

For the first time in the history of the 150,000-member United Auto Workers Union, members went on strike against the “Big 3” manufacturers at midnight Thursday night after no deal was reached.

The “Big 3” include Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, the newly-formed merger of Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group.

The autoworkers are not happy with Joe Biden.

Autoworkers lashed out at “pro-union” Joe Biden on the eve of a historic United Auto Workers union strike a couple of weeks ago.

AOC said Joe Biden’s last-minute plan to show up to the picket line on Tuesday AFTER Trump announced he would be speaking before hundreds of union workers is a “historic, historic event.”

Margaret Brennan then called AOC a hypocrite to her face for owning a non-union-made Tesla.

“You were quoted back in July saying you look forward to buying a union-made electric vehicle, but you currently have a non-union-made Tesla … why?” Margaret Brennan asked AOC.

AOC’s response was mind-numbing.

“Our car was purchased during the pandemic before a vaccine had come out,” AOC said.

WATCH: