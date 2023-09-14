Woke Beauty Brand Hires Morbidly Obese BLM Activist Who Previously Ruined White College Student’s Life Over “Misheard” Remark – (VIDEO)

There is no greater example of how cancel culture applies to only select group of people.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that a morbidly obese BLM activist at the University of Virginia (UVA) has been rewarded by Dove, one of the most prominent and woke beauty brands in America. This news comes despite the fact she ruined a white student’s life at the school three years ago over a remark Bryant later claims she may have “misheard.”

22-year-old Zyahna Bryant was hired by Dove to promote “fat liberation” to end the “stigma” of being overweight. The Daily Mail notes Dove has long associated itself with woke causes promoting “body positivity.”

Bryant wrote:

#DovePartner Fat liberation is something we should all be talking about!’ wrote Bryant. That’s why I am partnering with Dove, to support the work of @naafaofficial, @flareforjustice in the Campaign for Size Freedom. Tell us what Fat Liberation means to you using the hashtag #sizefreedom and tagging @dove to share your story.

VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zyahna bryant. (@zysaidso)

Bryant in the video says people must promote the interests of “marginalized” people including those who are fat.

My belief is that we should be centering the voices and experiences of the most marginalized people and communities at all times. So when I think about what fat liberation looks like to me, I think about centering the voices of those who live in and who maneuver through spaces and institutions in a fat body.

Back in July 2020, Bryant claimed she overheard Morgan Bettinger, a white UVA student, threaten BLM protesters in Charlottesville. Bryant boasted without any evidence that Bettinger said the protesters “would make good speed bumps.”

Bryant afterwards successfully destroyed Bettinger’s reputation and made her fear for her life.

From the Daily Mail:

Bryant embarked on an email campaign to have Bettinger expelled, tweeting: ‘EMAIL these UVA deans now to demand that Morgan face consequences for her actions and that UVA stop graduating racists.’ Bettinger was subsequently shunned at college, and even stalked around her hometown, making her fear for her safety. UVA’s Judiciary Committee later found Bettinger guilty of making a legitimate threat, despite being unable to prove Bryant’s claim. Bryant also filed a complaint with the school’s Office for Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights (EOCR), where the student activist claimed Bettinger had made the statement five times and had discriminated against Bryant on the basis of race. EOCR ruled against Bryant on three of five counts.

Bettinger told Reason she blamed UVA and Bryant for ruining her life and spoiling her chances of attending law school.