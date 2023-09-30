Witnesses Testify That Sufficient Evidence Exists to Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into Joe Biden’s Conduct – Here Are Some of The Key Takeaways and Evidence Presented During the Hearing (VIDEO)

In a recent hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, evidence was presented that warrants an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden’s conduct.

The hearing, titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.,” showcased a plethora of evidence, including financial records, emails, texts, and witness and whistleblower testimony.

The three witnesses testified were:

Bruce Dubinsky, Founder, Dubinsky Consulting (forensic accountant)

Eileen O’Connor, Former Assistant Attorney General, Department of Justice Tax Division

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, George Washington University Law School

The American people demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for Biden’s abuse of public office that has jeopardized national security.

Key Takeaways from the Hearing

The Biden Brand

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated, “For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes… Joe Biden is ‘The Brand.’” Comer emphasized that Biden appeared at least two dozen times with business targets and associates, signaling access, influence, and power to those willing to pay for it.

Four Fundamental Facts

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) outlined four fundamental facts:

Hunter Biden was placed on the board of Burisma and was paid a significant amount. Hunter Biden admitted he was not qualified for the board position and got it because of his last name. Executives at Burisma asked Hunter Biden for help with the pressure they were under from a Ukrainian prosecutor. Joe Biden went to Ukraine and attacked the prosecutor, initiating the process to get him fired.

Financial Gains

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) highlighted that the Biden family and their associates received millions in payments from foreign sources, including Russia, China, Ukraine, and Romania. Smith pointed out that the Department of Justice seemed keen on keeping the spotlight as far away from Joe Biden as possible.

Evidence Presented via Oversight Committee

Witness testimony reveals Joe Biden is “THE BRAND” sold around the world to enrich the Bidens. Those willing to pay for “THE BRAND” had access to Joe Biden himself.

On Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release new documents from IRS whistleblower testimony confirming that Hunter Biden sold access to his father Joe Biden via the “family brand.”

The explosive documents revealed Hunter Biden was selling the ‘Biden family brand’ in 23 countries.

“The Biden Family foreign influence peddling operation suggests an effort to sway US policy decisions,” House Ways and Means chairman Jason Smith said.

The Committee released a June 6, 2017, WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a business associate that he was not willing to “sign over my family’s brand,” or give the individual “the keys to my family’s only asset.”

Chairman Smith added, “That asset could only be one person: Joe Biden.”

IRS investigators connected Hunter Biden’s tax crimes and business activity to official government business while Joe Biden served as vice president.

“There was in fact a connection between Hunter Biden’s global influence peddling, Joe Biden, and official U.S. government activity,” Rep. Smith said.

Byron Donalds (R-FL) exposed a business conversation between Jim and Hunter Biden where Hunter says Jim was involved “purely for the purpose of protecting Dad.”

Donalds also presented a text message retrieved from Hunter’s laptop (which the FBI authenticated in Nov. 2019) where he laments about the unfairness of having to give Pop (Joe Biden) HALF of his salary.

In newly released documents, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) shows that the plan was for James and Hunter to get BACKPAY from CEFC, a CCP-linked energy company, for their “work” during Joe’s VP term.

Rep. Mace also presented newly released WhatsApp messages between Hunter and one of his CCP-linked business associates where Hunter says, “My uncle will be here with his BROTHER (Joe Biden)” while discussing their meeting location.

Rep. Mace blasted Joe Biden for taking a $10 million bribe from Burisma.

“We already know the president took bribes from Burisma — I also want to add ‘betraying your country is TREASON..’” Mace said.

Evidence shows Joe Biden was referred to as the “Big Guy” in his circles. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) presented an email where a cut from one of the Bidens’ China deals was to be held by “H” for “the big guy.” Forensic accountant, Bruce Dubinsky, says codenames are often used in fraud schemes.

In a June 30, 2020, FD-1023 form, a highly-trusted FBI Confidential Human Source revealed Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky believed he could pay Joe Biden and Hunter Biden $5M each for influence.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Per the FD-1023:

According to the FBI’s confidential human source, executives for Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, brought Hunter Biden on the board to “protect us through his dad, from all kinds of problems.” At the time, Burisma was seeking to do business in the United States, but was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine, led by then-Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. Regarding that investigation’s impact on its ambitions in North America, Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky reportedly said, “Don’t worry Hunter will take care of all of those issues through his dad.” Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he had to pay $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden, an arrangement he described as ‘poluchili,’ which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay,” according to the document.

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.

Per the FD-1023:

Zlochevsky claimed to have many text messages and recordings that show that he was coerced into paying the Bidens to ensure Shokin was fired. Specifically, he claimed to have two recordings with Joe Biden and 15 recordings with Hunter Biden. Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, but said he didn’t send any funds directly to the “Big Guy,” a term understood to be a reference to Joe Biden. References to the “Big Guy” surfaced in communications involving other Biden family business arrangements independent of the Burisma arrangement. Zlochevsky claimed it would take investigators 10 years to uncover the illicit payments to the Bidens, according to the document.

As Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) explained in the hearing, this fits into a pattern.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) presented evidence of Hunter Biden openly acknowledging that the CCP-linked “Super Chairman” liked him not for his education or business acumen, but for his LAST name.

In the Third Bank Memo, the Oversight Committee was able to connect the dots between $3.5M sent by Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina to Hunter. Conveniently, President Joe Biden left Baturina off the sanctions list. As VP, Joe also had dinner with Baturina at Café Milano in 2014.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) presented an email revealing blatant influence peddling.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) displayed evidence that showed in 2017 Hunter “welcomed” his new office mates, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, James Biden, and an emissary for CCP-linked CEFC Gongwen Dong, with keys.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) presented evidence from the Devon Archer interview where Joe Biden was allegedly lobbied for his support for a potential U.N. Secretary-General Candidate. This potential candidate, Karim Massimov, attended dinner with Joe Biden at Café Milano in 2014 and 2015.

Talking to Joe Biden on the phone was prize enough according to Devon Archer. Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) asked Jonathan Turley if he calls his dad during business calls to which he replied, “No.”

On 12/4/15, Joe Biden’s VP staff coordinated with Hunter’s associate, Eric Schwerin, on response to media requests about Burisma. Joe Biden also “signed off.” That same day, Hunter was asked by Burisma execs to get help from D.C. to relieve government pressure.

Hunter’s BUSINESS email was CC’d on an email to “Robert L. Peters,” aka JOE BIDEN, about a phone call with the Ukrainian president. Hunter was on the Burisma board at the time.

Hunter said his father was sitting with him when he demanded payment from a CCP-linked associate. The Bidens get paid days later.

Hunter told his CCP-linked associate that “The Biden[s] are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership.” The Chairman is Ye Jianming, who is reportedly linked to a Chinese intelligence gathering agency.

Rep. James Coomer (R-KY) exposed 2 bank wires revealing Hunter received payments originating from Chinese nationals, including Jonathan Li, in July & Aug 2019 when Joe Biden was running for President. Joe Biden’s Wilmington, DE home is listed as the beneficiary address for both wires.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer announced subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s business and personal bank records as the next step in the Committee’s investigation.

Based on the evidence, an impeachment inquiry is warranted

Professor Jonathan Turley: “ I do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden . In the current impeachment inquiry, the House has proceeded correctly, in my view, by taking this step only after months of preliminary investigations into the alleged corruption scandal involving the President and his family. Indeed, a majority of the public reportedly favor this impeachment inquiry on that very ground.”

Bruce Dubinsky – Founder, Dubinsky Consulting – states, “As the age-old proverb goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. As a fraud investigator when I see smoke, I immediately look for the fire. The critical question facing the American people today is whether behind the smokescreen clouding the Biden family and associates’ businesses was there, or is there a fire? And if there was or is a fire, how big is that fire? Why were members of the Biden family and close business associates receiving millions of dollars of payments from foreign entities and individuals? What services, if any, were being provided? What was the substance of the alleged services being provided? Was the money being paid a fair amount commensurate with those services? Were political favors being traded and disguised as services? These are the questions that, as a forensic accountant, I routinely am tasked to answer when I am hired to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption. There is a great deal of evidence that has been collected to date by this Committee and others, trying to answer these questions.”