White House Comes Up with New Excuse For Joe Biden After He Abruptly Walks Out of Medal of Honor Ceremony (VIDEO)

The White House on Wednesday came up with a new excuse for Joe Biden after he abruptly left the Medal of Honor ceremony.

Biden on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Honor to Vietnam War hero and helicopter pilot Captain Larry L. Taylor, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry.

Larry L. Taylor received the highest honor for scooping up four of his fellow soldiers during a fierce firefight in Vietnam on June 18, 1968.

It is important to note that Joe Biden received FIVE draft deferments and did not serve in the Vietnam War.

Out of nowhere, Joe Biden abruptly walked out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction.

Medal of Honor recipient Larry Taylor wiped a tear from his face and looked around confused as Joe Biden shuffled away.

Joe Biden is a total disgrace, but his defenders stooped to a new low and came up with all kinds of excuses for his reprehensible behavior.

The Democrats claimed Joe Biden was trying to ‘cede the spotlight’ to the Vietnam War hero.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre absurdly claimed Joe Biden “planned” to walk out of the ceremony early in order to “minimize his close contact with attendees.”

“He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who are about to participate in a reception,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Who actually believes this?

