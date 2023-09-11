WHAT A FRAUD: Maricopa County Recorder Complains About Judge Ruling Maricopa County’s Election Procedures are Unlawful

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is fuming over an upcoming change in election procedures that would make it easier to catch fraudulent signatures on mail-in ballots.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that a Yavapai County judge rejected Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections’ recent lawsuit to prohibit the Arizona Secretary of State from enforcing illegal election procedures relating to mail-in ballot signature verification. This ruling confirmed that Maricopa County has been conducting elections unlawfully.

The Judge ordered that “the language of the statute is clear and unambiguous,” and the current procedures for verifying mail-in ballot signatures “do not have the force of law.”

Under the current Arizona Elections Procedures Manual, when a mail-in ballot affidavit signature is accepted, or a voter signs in to vote in person on the touch screen signature log, the signature used is added to the voter’s “registration record” to be used for future reference. With these rules, County Recorders just need to cheat consistently with the same bullsh*t signatures to match the previous fraudulent ballot. But this Judge’s order changes that and requires voter registration signatures only.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wanted the registration record to include voters’ signatures that have nothing to do with voter registration.

This is how the last two elections in Maricopa County were stolen. Fraudulent signatures were used to verify the identities of mail-in voters, and hundreds of thousands of signatures were “verified” in just a few seconds each.

Richer is reportedly upset that the Judge reinforced the law, telling the media that contacting the voter to cure the ballot if their signature does not match would create more work. This will actually make the verification of signatures more accurate. They’ll think of any excuse to avoid following the law.

Richer is the same never-Trump Recorder who ran early voting in Arizona’s 2022 election. During the election, Richer ran a never-Trump PAC against Kari Lake and colluded with federal agencies to suppress The Gateway Pundit’s reporting on Maricopa County elections. He later celebrated Katie Hobbs’ stolen election, and he is now suing Kari Lake with a far-left, Soros-funded organization for speaking out against him.

Arizona Daily Independent reports,