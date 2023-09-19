WHAT?! Church WORSHIPS Drag Queens in Dallas! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Weekend Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“The Cathedral of Hope, the world’s largest LGBTQ-friendly church, hosted a “Drag Sunday” service honoring the satanic Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. While the churches argue that their actions are a step towards inclusivity, many conservatives see this as a blatant disregard for the sanctity of religious spaces and the teachings of the Bible.”

“In a landmark decision, Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment brought against him. The acquittal comes after a contentious period of political infighting within the Republican Party, involving a “sham impeachment” orchestrated by a faction of Texas RINOs, including allies of the Bush and Rove families.”

“A angry, entitled woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight following a massive meltdown that went viral Sunday.”

“Mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video on Saturday showing evidence of election fraud in the recent Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.””

“Thirty-six year old Alexina Wattiez received the devastating news that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In 2021, doctors told her she would not survive another year. By the spring of 2022, her health had deteriorated to the point that she chose Belgium’s controversial euthanasia program to end her life in what she hoped would be a more peaceful and less painful way to die.

After a cocktail of drugs failed to end her life, European media outlet Le Soir, reported that Alexina was suffocated with a pillow by nurses while her loved ones in another room heard her screams.”

