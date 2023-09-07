What Andrew Breitbart Told Me About Obama and Gay Life

I first met Andrew Breitbart and his best friend Larry Solov in August 2007 on a trip to Israel sponsored by America’s Voices and Voices for Israel organizations.

Andrew Breitbart at the time was an editor at The Drudge Report back when it was a conservative website. For a week Andrew, myself, and our fellow conservatives traveled throughout Israel from the northern border to Jerusalem in the east, to Gaza in the south. Andrew was the life of the party wherever we went. He was full of life and spontaneity, with a wicked sense of humor he always won over a crowd. There was only one Andrew Breitbart.

After the trip, I ran into Andrew frequently at conservative gatherings. It was when the Tea Party movement started up that Andrew became a major force and the face of grassroots conservatism. Andrew was a frequent target of the left. They knew he was invaluable to the conservative movement. He was one of a kind.

Back in 2011, Andrew called me one day while I was at work. He wanted to talk about Barack Obama. He was mystified by Barack Obama’s private life at the time. And he believed Barack Obama was likely gay.

We spoke for what seemed like an hour. Andrew talked about how odd it was that there were no stories about his previous girlfriends. There were no pictures. There were no women who came forward and bragged about dating Barack, the current president and celebrity leftist president. Andrew thought this was weird. He also thought Barack Obama was gay. He kept asking, “Where are the pictures?” and “Why are no women going public about their relationship with Barack Obama?”

I’m sure he even mentioned Larry Sinclair, the gay man who said he did drugs and had sex with Barack Obama. Sinclair was widely derided by the mainstream media. They called him a fraudster and a felon. They refused to discuss or examine the allegations. Tucker Carlson spoke with Larry Sinclair this week.

Andrew just thought it was weird that there was no history for Barack and his love life as a young man before Michelle. In fact, there were and still are giant holes in Barack Obama’s story.

In 2017 Barack Obama admitted that the “New York girlfriend” he described in his earlier autobiography, “Dreams of My Father,” was actually a composite of several people. Obama used ‘composites’ of people in his book. …That’s weird.

We also learned that Barack Obama wrote a letter to an alleged girlfriend where he told her that he viewed gay sex as “an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life.” Obama continued, “You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination. My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so.”

This brings me back to my memorable discussion with Andrew Breitbart about Barack Obama. Andrew did not have any problem with gays. He supported conservative gays when it was not fashionable. He welcomed anyone in his circle as long as they were good people.

But Andrew did think Obama was likely gay. We spoke about it for what seemed like an hour years ago. Andrew was perceptive. He was not easily fooled.