West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner fired off a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger demanding House Republicans defund the Department of Homeland Security until the agency fires election cheaters John Brennan, James Clapper, and Paul Kolbe from their so-called “experts group” who will coordinate with the agency’s Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) division and Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator.

Former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan are famous for their role in the attempted coup of President Trump pushing the Russia conspiracy that attempted to tie President Trump to Putin. Both of these men kew this was a bogus investigation from the start before the 2016 election. They knew it was funded and launched by the Hillary Clinton campaign. And they both knew Trump had no serious contacts with Russian leaders. They ran with it anyway.

Then in 2020 bot Claipper and Brennan signed a letter with 51 total intel “experts” who claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop of filth, porn, crack and crimes was Russia disinformation. They signed their names to this letter knowing this was a lie.

Last week they were rewarded with a spot on the DHS experts team to discuss counterterrorism and crack down on American conservatives and Trump supporters.

Republicans continue to fund their own demise.

The Federalist reported: