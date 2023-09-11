“We Did It In a Small Town!” – Anti-Trump Communist Scumbags in Chicago Suburb Unlawfully Assemble and Burn American Flags Outside Jason Aldean Concert While Police Watch (VIDEO)

Tinley Park, Illinois – This is yet another reminder that the greatest enemies to America lie from within.

The Chicago Tribune reported, a group of roughly 20 Communist revolutionaries were caught on camera setting fire to American flags in Tinley Park, a Windy City suburb, Saturday night. The incident occurred outside of Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, where country music star Jason Aldean was holding a concert.

The agitators belong to Revolution Club Chicago, a radical leftist group that calls for the overthrow of capitalism. The Tribune notes some of these scumbags were not from the area.

As the Tribune notes, approximately a dozen police officers surrounded the group as Leo Pargo, one of Marxist group’s leaders, struck a lighter and set a flag on fire.

During the burning of the flag, protesters can be heard chanting “No Trump, No KKK, no fascist USA!”

A policeman over the loudspeaker can be heard declaring the protest “an unlawful assembly” for “disturbing the public peace.” He warns the communists if they do not leave, they will be arrested. Moreover, he says police could use tactics involving chemicals (presumably tear gas) to forcibly disperse the crowd.

The officer has to repeat his warning before the crowd finally leaves the scene marches down a street. The flags, by now, have been completely burned to a crisp.

While marching, the Marxist loons can be heard boasting about their sick actions and taunting Aldean in the process.

We did it in a small town! We did it in a small town! 1, 2, 3, 4, slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8, America was never great!’

VIDEO:

One Marxist agitator, Rafael Kadaris, taunted the country music star during an interview with the Chicago Tribune. He flew all the way from Berkeley, California just to spit in America’s face and participate in the burning of Old Glory.

Guess what Jason (Aldean)? We will try that in a small town. We will try that in a big city. And we will try it right in front of your concert.

Pargo told the paper they were simply exercising their First Amendment rights and astoundingly claimed Americans have been brainwashed against communism.

The people in the United States have been lied to about communism. This protest welcomes people who may not agree with all of Revolution Club Chicago’s tenets.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Aldean, released a new video to accompany his single “Try That in a Small Town.”

The lyrics, and the images in the video, reflect the frustration and disgust at what leftists are doing to our country. The video thrilled conservatives from across the country and drove the left insane as it soared to number one on iTunes.