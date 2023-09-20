WATCH: Rep. Thomas Massie Leaves Corrupt Merrick Garland Stuttering After Destroying Him for Coddling Ray Epps and Locking Up Innocent J6 Protesters

As Jim Hoft previously reported, Merrick Garland testified this morning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.”

From the House Judiciary Committee website:

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

During the hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) confronted Garland for refusing to answer in a hearing two years ago whether there were federal Agents present on January 6, 2021 and whether they agitated to go into the Capitol. Garland back then claimed he could not comment on “pending investigations.”

When Garland tried to lie his way out trouble today, Massie was there to smack him down.

The Kentucky congressman proceeded to hammer Garland for conveniently indicting Ray Epps on a measly misdemeanor charge yesterday for “disorderly conduct.” This was despite Epps being caught on tape attacking police officers and urging people to storm the Capitol on multiple occasions.

At the same time, the corrupt attorney general was sending innocent old ladies to prison for protesting.

The evisceration was so complete Merrick Garland was left stuttering like an idiot at the end of Massie’s tour de force.

Rep. @RepThomasMassie questions Merrick Garland on Ray Epps: "You indicted him on a misdemeanors and meanwhile you're sending grandmas to prison. You're putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren't even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the… pic.twitter.com/iCoDCIl0fQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2023

Transcript: