WATCH: Rep. Thomas Massie Leaves Corrupt Merrick Garland Stuttering After Destroying Him for Coddling Ray Epps and Locking Up Innocent J6 Protesters

As Jim Hoft previously reported, Merrick Garland testified this morning in a House Judiciary Committee hearing to “examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.”
From the House Judiciary Committee website:
The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice,” will examine how the Justice Department has become politicized and weaponized under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The committee is chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
During the hearing, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) confronted Garland for refusing to answer in a hearing two years ago whether there were federal Agents present on January 6, 2021 and whether they agitated to go into the Capitol. Garland back then claimed he could not comment on “pending investigations.”
When Garland tried to lie his way out trouble today, Massie was there to smack him down.
The Kentucky congressman proceeded to hammer Garland for conveniently indicting Ray Epps on a measly misdemeanor charge yesterday for “disorderly conduct.” This was despite Epps being caught on tape attacking police officers and urging people to storm the Capitol on multiple occasions.
At the same time, the corrupt attorney general was sending innocent old ladies to prison for protesting.
The evisceration was so complete Merrick Garland was left stuttering like an idiot at the end of Massie’s tour de force.
WATCH:
Transcript:
Massie: That was your answer two years ago when I asked how many agents and assets of the government were present on January 5 and January 6 and agitating in the crowd to go into the Capitol. Can you answer that now?
Garland: I don’t know the answer to that question.
Massie: You don’t know how many there were or there were none?
Garland: I don’t know the answer to either of those questions if there were any or if there are…
Massie: I think you may have just perjured yourself when you just said you don’t know if there were any. You want to say that again?
Garland: I have no personal knowledge of this matter. I think what I just said the last time…
Massie: You’ve had two years to find out! By the way that was in reference to Ray Epps and yesterday you indicted him! Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence? On a misdemeanor!
You indicted him on a misdemeanor and meanwhile you’re sending grandmas to prison. You’re putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some weren’t even there but you got the guy on video saying go into the Capitol, he’s at the sight of first breach, and it’s an indictment on a misdemeanor.
You’ve got all the goods on him, ten videos and it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor? The American public isn’t buying it.
Garland: May I answer the question?
Jordan: Go ahead.
Garland (stuttering):Um, in the cases of discovery, um, which were filed with respect to January 6, the prosecutors provided whatever information they had about, uh, to the question that you’re asking.
With respect to Mr. Epps, the FBI has said he was not an employee or foreman of, of the uh, FBI. Um, Mr. Epps has been charged, um, and I believe there is a proceeding going on today on that subject.
Massie: The charge is joke. I yield back to the Chairman.