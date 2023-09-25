WATCH: Raheem Kassam Interviews President Trump, Discusses Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Fox News & More – Full Interview to Air THIS WEEK

President Trump is set to appear in a new interview with Raheem Kassam of the National Pulse this week, covering a range of important topics as the President prepares to take on the lying, cheating Democrats again in 2024.

President Trump is absolutely crushing his RINO primary opponents, and he has shown he is the only candidate who can defeat Joe Biden in November 2024.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, Trump is beating Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch, 52 percent to 42 percent among registered voters in an ABC/WaPo survey taken from September 15-20.

The interview with President Trump and Kassam will air this coming week exclusively at TheNationalPulse.com.

President Trump shared a teaser video on Truth Social featuring commentary and hot takes on the 2024 election.

Kassam: Mike Pence, he’s being a bit of a d*ck about you at the moment. DeSanctimonious, when you first used it a lot of people kind of didn’t get it. Trump: They love it now. “People don’t care whether or not he was loyal to you.” I said, “I think it does matter.” Kassam: I think most of the media is quite hostile towards you Trump: They’re Globalists. Who knows why? They put everything against DeSanctimonious, and he’s not a talented person. Our country’s going down and if we don’t win this election, if this election is not won by us, I don’t think our country makes it.

Trump on Fox: