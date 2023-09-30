WATCH: James O’Keefe Reveals How One of the World’s Largest Investment Firms is Actively Discriminating Against White People

James O’Keefe on Friday broke a major story revealing how one of the world’s largest investment firms is actively discriminating against white applicants.

This should not come as a surprise that this exclusive came from O’Keefe. He has broken several explosive stories in the past, including revealing that Hawaii Governor Josh Green had prohibited photography on public land near where the fires started (the burn zone).

O’Keefe explained how one of his researchers at his eponymous company, O’Keefe Media (OMG), obtained an email screenshot revealing Vanguard’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy (DEI). O’Keefe explains it is a “leadership program” specifically geared toward non-white applicants.

LOOK (note the words “geared toward people of color” can be found at the bottom of the page. This is the smoking gun.):

O’Keefe then talks about how OMG has uncovered published DEI documents on Vanguard’s website, where they list “crew resource groups” that represent every demographic except white people. These include blacks, Hispanics, and Asians.

Document references leadership enablement program that is geared toward people of color. Vanguard has publicly distributed and published DEI documentation where they have listed crew resource groups that, much like Best Buy, represents every demographic except for white applicants at Vanguard. What would people think if there was a special leadership enablement program exclusively for white applicants?

WATCH:

EXPOSED: Vanguard DEI Leadership program leaked by OMG Whistleblower. Document references leadership enablement program that is geared toward people of color. Vanguard has publicly distributed and published DEI documentation where they have listed crew resource groups that, much… pic.twitter.com/FQQaOmQBMm — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2023

Make no mistake: if the races were reversed, this would set off a national firestorm. Of course, discrimination against white people is perfectly okay in the eyes of the media and often encouraged.

O’Keefe goes on to explain that after his group reached out to Vanguard’s Chief Marketing Officer Larry Drury regarding this blatant discrimination, he did not respond.

He likely has no pressure to do so at this time. But O’Keefe may drop another bombshell on Vanguard that gives him no choice.