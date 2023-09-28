President Trump was on fire at his rally last night in Clinton Township, Michigan, where he spoke to UAW members in Clinton Township, Michigan, as their strike for higher wages, and many fear Joe Biden’s electric car mandates will ship jobs to China.
“I put everything on the line to fight for you. I’ve risked it all to defend the working class from the corrupt political class that has spent decades sucking the life, wealth, and blood out of this country. That’s why I’m here tonight to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing lifeblood which they’re sucking out of our country,” the President exclaimed during his opening remarks in front of thousands of middle-class Americans who are tired of getting screwed.
“The Workers of America are getting, to put it very nicely, screwed. You’re getting screwed,” he added before slamming Joe Biden for his “policies that send Michigan auto workers to the unemployment line.”
The Gateway Pundit reported on full President Trump’s speech, which many Americans tuned into online, instead of the irrelevant second GOP Primary debates on Fox, which Politico referred to as “a series of confrontations at the ‘kiddie table.’”
Watch Trump’s full speech to auto workers in Michigan here:
REPLAY: President Trums Delivers Remarks to United Auto Workers in Clinton Township, MI During Second Republican Primary Debate (VIDEO)
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump roasted Biden several times for his incompetence, lack of mental fitness, criminal son, and lack of support in Michigan.
Trump trolls Biden for getting lost on stage:
“I bet you we have 10,000 people outside, ” says Trump as the crowd laughs at Joe Biden’s crowd of 11 people in Michigan:
Trump on crooked Joe:
President Trump leads Joe Biden by six points in a recent Michigan 2024 General Election poll. The Democrats will need to pull out the old ballot trafficking and secret counting tricks as the indictments and attempts to remove Trump from the ballot fail.
The energy for President Trump before and during the rally reflects an even bigger lead than these polling results.
Watch President Trump’s opening remarks to a massive crowd of Patriots in Michigan below:
Trump: We’re in this room, where we wanted to keep it small, and outside, we have 1000s and 1000s of people. Have you seen what’s going on out there? But I’m thrilled to be back with the workers, UAW members, and proud patriots of the great state of Michigan. Great state, great people. Here in Michigan and across the country tonight, there are countless 1000s of auto workers and skilled tradesmen worried about the future and what the future holds for themselves and for their incredible families. I want to begin this evening by saluting these truly great Americans who do not get the credit they deserve you don’t get the credit they deserve. Now they want to go all-electric and put you all out of business. You know that, right? To the welders, assembly line workers, machine operators, forklift drivers, pipe fitters, tool and dye makers, mechanics, electricians, technicians, and journeymen, we love being with you, and we love being with you right in your environment. You built this country, you love this country, and you are the ones that make our country run. You know that, right? Before I stepped into the political arena seven years ago, I spent my whole life working alongside Americans just like you. I spent a lot of time with you; you just don’t know that, but I spent a lot of time with you and people just like you.
I put everything on the line to fight for you. I’ve risked it all to defend the working class from the corrupt political class that has spent decades sucking the life, wealth, and blood out of this country. That’s why I’m here tonight to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing lifeblood, which they’re sucking out of our country. I want a future that protects American labor, not foreign labor; a future that puts American dreams over foreign profits; and a future that raises American wages; that strengthens American industry, that builds national pride, and that defends his country’s dignity, not squanders it all to build up foreign countries that hate us. And you know where they are. They’re located all over the world, but they’re mostly on the other side of the world. We don’t want that. Under crooked Joe Biden, you have none of this. You have none of the things we want. Instead of economic nationalism, you have ultra-left wing Globalism. They hate our country. And the Workers of America are getting, to put it very nicely, screwed. You’re getting screwed.
Yesterday, Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for photos at the picket line. But it’s his policies that send Michigan auto workers to the unemployment line. He only came after I announced that I would be here, you know, he announced quite a bit later; he spoke for a few seconds. Did you notice he spoke for what, a few seconds? And he had absolutely no idea what he was saying. He didn’t know where he was. He didn’t know where he was, and he didn’t know what he was saying. “Where am I?” he’s saying. “Where am I?” “Oh, you’re in Michigan.”