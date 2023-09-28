President Trump was on fire at his rally last night in Clinton Township, Michigan, where he spoke to UAW members in Clinton Township, Michigan, as their strike for higher wages, and many fear Joe Biden’s electric car mandates will ship jobs to China.

“I put everything on the line to fight for you. I’ve risked it all to defend the working class from the corrupt political class that has spent decades sucking the life, wealth, and blood out of this country. That’s why I’m here tonight to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing lifeblood which they’re sucking out of our country,” the President exclaimed during his opening remarks in front of thousands of middle-class Americans who are tired of getting screwed.

“The Workers of America are getting, to put it very nicely, screwed. You’re getting screwed,” he added before slamming Joe Biden for his “policies that send Michigan auto workers to the unemployment line.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on full President Trump’s speech, which many Americans tuned into online, instead of the irrelevant second GOP Primary debates on Fox, which Politico referred to as “a series of confrontations at the ‘kiddie table.’”

Watch Trump’s full speech to auto workers in Michigan here:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump roasted Biden several times for his incompetence, lack of mental fitness, criminal son, and lack of support in Michigan.

Trump trolls Biden for getting lost on stage:

“I bet you we have 10,000 people outside, ” says Trump as the crowd laughs at Joe Biden’s crowd of 11 people in Michigan:

Trump on crooked Joe:

President Trump leads Joe Biden by six points in a recent Michigan 2024 General Election poll. The Democrats will need to pull out the old ballot trafficking and secret counting tricks as the indictments and attempts to remove Trump from the ballot fail.

The energy for President Trump before and during the rally reflects an even bigger lead than these polling results.

.@realDonaldTrump arrives at Drake Enterprises in the Great State of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/emB3KkdFk1 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 28, 2023

Watch President Trump’s opening remarks to a massive crowd of Patriots in Michigan below: