WATCH: California Jewelry Store Employees Smack Around Morbidly Obese Would-Be Thief After He Assaulted Them

El Monte, California – Ordinary California residents are getting fed up with smash and grab robberies rampant throughout the Golden State thanks to soft-on-crime leftist policies.

KTLA reported that a morbidly obese man entered Meza’s Jewelry, located at 10909 Main Street in El Monte, and assaulted employees and customers using bear-repellant spray and a hammer.

The suspect then proceeded to destroy multiple display cases and attempted to “flee” with valuable merchandise. But he did not get far before the store employees and owner exacted righteous vengeance.

The assault and attempted robbery happened Saturday around 2:12 p.m according to ABC 7 News Los Angeles.

In the video, you can see one of the employees and the store owner take turns smacking the disgusting individual with the owner using a large wooden rod. The suspect loses his shirt during the beatdown.

WATCH:

The suspect then slowly jogs aways while two employees chase him down the street. Unbelievably, the fat man managed to jump into a gray Dodge Charger and fled the scene, according to El Monte police.

The son of the storeowner told ABC 7 News that him, his dad, and uncle were all involved in defending the business.

Me, my uncle and my dad were tugging him out. I was trying to defend my family because, as you could see, he was hitting my dad and my uncle.

A nearby business-owner voiced support for the family and said he would react the same way should someone try to rob his establishment.

For us, we’re small business and we’re family owned — the jewelry store that got hit, they’re family owned and the family works there also. So, we fight back.

The police describe the suspect as a black man standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 270 to 300 pounds. He is also reportedly between 35 and 45 years of age.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the El Monte Police Department.