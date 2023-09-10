VIDEO Released of Mike Lindell Blasting Attorney for Calling His Pillow “Lumpy” During Deposition: “You’re An A**hole!”

Video of Mike Lindell in a recent deposition was released from his lawfare case brought on by Eric Coomer, the former Dominion VP.

Coomer sued several conservatives after his reported comments made before the 2020 election about stealing the election were reported following the election.

Mike Lindell was one of those who was sued.

Coomer has a tattoo on his arm by an artist listed as number one by the church of Satan.

Coomer, in his deposition said, “F*ck the USA”. He also admitted to being a skinhead and heroin addict.

This week, a video of Coomer’s attorneys insulting Mike Lindell during his deposition in the BS case was released.

In one section of the interview, the nasty attorney representing Coomer insulted Mike Lindell, claiming that he has lumpy pillows.

This got under Mike's skin, and he unloaded.

Lindell replied:

"When you say lumpy pillows now you’re an a**hole. Have you got that? You’re an a**hole – is what you are. No, he’s an a**hole."

See the exchange below:

Mike Lindell goes ballistic at Dominion during depositions. Damn…. I love this guy. pic.twitter.com/LBBJZ4CRdC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 9, 2023