VIDEO: “I Think The Evidence is Overwhelming” – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) Speaks to TGP Reporter at House Oversight Impeachment Hearing

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke to The Gateway Pundit on Thursday outside the House Oversight Committee Hearing room during the first Biden impeachment hearing.

The long-awaited impeachment of Joe Biden for his treason and bribery is here. Let’s hope Republicans in Congress can gather the strength and the votes to stand up to the radical left fascists.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the ongoing hearing that started at 10 am ET and the new evidence that was uncovered and presented earlier this week.

The Democrats on the Committee have continually claimed that this impeachment inquiry against the most corrupt President in history is highly politicized and an attempt by “MAGA extremists” to distract from Joe Biden’s indictments against President Trump. This is despite the Biden Regime’s attempts to jail their leading political opponent using Marxist, Soros-funded DAs and far-left federal prosecutors.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), during his opening statement, gave a long speech railing against “MAGA Republicans” for standing up to the establishment, fighting for “cult master” Donald Trump’s agenda, and trying to balance the budget. “The standard for impeachment is not whether they did it to us, but whether the President committed treason or bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” Raskin said while ignoring the massive evidence of Biden’s treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors. “They’ve got nothing on Joe Biden,” the leftist hack claimed.

Raskin also motioned to subpoena Rudy Guliani and businessman and GOP donor Lev Parnas, who worked with Democrats to impeach Donald Trump over the Ukraine phone call hoax. This vote failed.

Another Democrat alter tried to bring Raskin’s motion to subpoena Giuliani for another vote, but it failed again.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke with Rep. Jim Jordan outside of the committee hearing to ask why the Democrats are arguing the impeachment is political, especially with what they did to President Trump.

