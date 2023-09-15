VICTORY: New Hampshire Smacks Down Effort to Keep Trump Off the Ballot in 2024

Back in August, we told you that the left was trying to get Trump removed from the ballot in New Hampshire.

That battle is already over and Trump won.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State announced this week that Trump will indeed be on the ballot.

RedState reports:

Another One Bites the Dust: New Hampshire Slaps Down Latest Attempt to Keep Trump off the Ballot Democrats’ effort to rig the outcome of the upcoming 2024 presidential election isn’t going so well. The anti-Trump faction has been trying desperately to ensure that former President Donald Trump does not set foot in the White House as president again. Their plan? Using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to keep his name off the ballots in as many states as they can. Unfortunately for the left, New Hampshire just became the latest state to reject an effort to disqualify the Orange Man What Is Bad™ from appearing on the ballot. The top election official in New Hampshire says he won’t invoke the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in order to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the state that holds the first primary in the Republican nominating calendar. New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan on Wednesday also announced that the filing period for the 2024 presidential primary will start on Oct. 11 — meaning it’s nearly all but certain the date of the contest will lead to a collision with the Democratic National Committee (DNC). At the news conference at the state house in Concord, called in part to address legal efforts by some Republicans in New Hampshire to prevent the former president from getting his name on the 2024 ballot, Scanlan said that as long as Trump “submits his declaration of candidacy and signs it under the penalties of perjury, pays the $1,000 filing fee, his name will appear on the presidential primary ballot.”

This is great news.

Good news: New Hampshire shuts down gambit to block Trump from primary ballot, snubs DNC election calendar. https://t.co/KUdYU55Ewk — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 13, 2023

The next time that Democrats try to do this, Republican officials should do the same thing right back. Threaten to take Biden off of a few state ballots. Make the left feel the pain they inflict on others.