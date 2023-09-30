Victor Reacts: Schools Have Become Lawless Wastelands – Teacher Hospitalized After Student Hit Her With a Chair (VIDEO)

America’s education system has turned into a wild west, lawless wasteland.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, a teacher at Southwestern Classical Academy high school in Flint, Michigan was hit in the back of the head and knocked out by a chair thrown by a student during class on Thursday.

The student has since been arrested while the teacher was released from the hospital and is expected to return to class.

Video of the attack shows a female student screaming as the teacher stands several feet away with her back turned to the student as she tries to deal with an altercation in class. The student picks up a chair and beans the teacher in the back of her head. The chair appears to shatter as the teacher falls in a heap on the floor. It is not clear who the student was screaming at before tossing the chair.

WSMH-TV reported a statement by police announcing the arrest of a student in the attack:

“The Flint Police Department has made an arrest related to an assault at Flint Southwestern Academy. An investigation is ongoing. – Flint Police Detective Tyrone Booth”

A statement released Thursday by Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the teacher was hurt during a “physical altercation between two scholars”: