Victor Reacts: Return of the Mouth Muzzles? Joe Biden Brings Back Covid Mask (VIDEO)

It looks like the mouth muzzles are making their triumphant return. Joe Biden is once again wearing a “protective” Covid-19 face mask even though he is fully boosted with a “safe and effective” vaccine. Jill Biden, who is also fully boosted, is contending with her second round of the virus prompting Joe to dawn the mask.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

In a move that amplifies the narrative of a never-ending COVID-19 crisis, the White House announced on Monday that Jill Biden has tested positive for the virus while vacationing in Delaware. Despite being double-vaccinated and twice-boosted, Mrs. Biden is experiencing “only mild symptoms.” As a result, Joe Biden has reverted to wearing a mask, even though he has tested negative for the virus and mask won’t work.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” according to Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden’s Communications Director.

In a follow-up statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday evening and on Tuesday.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” said Pierre.