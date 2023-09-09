Victor Reacts: Rabid Special Grand Jury Wanted Blood – Sought to Indict an Additional 21 People Including U.S. Senators

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rabid blood, blood thirsty, and politicized special grand jury in George recommended that Willis indict an additional 21 individuals.

The New York Post obtained a 28-page report Friday revealing that the Gand jury recommended Willis indict 21 more individuals, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

Other prominent individuals named were former Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, as well as Boris Epshteyn, Cleta Michell and L. Lin Wood. The loons on the grand jury wanted them charged “with respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.”

The other individuals the jury recommended indictments for were the full slate of “alternate electors.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday reacted after learning the Georgia special grand jury that investigated Trump wanted to indict him.

“Justice” only looks like this in communist dictatorships. The case in Georgia has been corrupt from the very beginning. This is not due process, these people were not afforded a jury of their peers. Instead they face viscous persecution from their political opponents- total weaponization of the legal system.

