Victor Reacts: DISGUSTING! Transgenders Stand Naked In Front of Children on TV! (VIDEO)

We are going to need a lot more prisons in the world.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “Simply Naked,” a TV show made for kids that airs in the Netherlands and features naked men and women who disrobe in front of 10-12-year-old children, has been dubbed a show for pedophiles by critics from around the world.

The TV show exposes completely nude adults to young children, whose job is to ask questions about the bodies of the fully naked men and women.

Daily Mail reported on the “Simply Naked” show for kids and those involved in the show who defended it in March 2021- TV presenter Edson da Graça told NOS: “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.” Elsbeth Reitzema from the Rutgers sexual health foundation, which collaborated with NOS to produce the series, said that the steady stream of semi-pornographic images that children see every day on television and online gave them a distorted view of the human body.