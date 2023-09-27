Victor Reacts: DISGUSTING! Transgenders Stand Naked In Front of Children on TV! (VIDEO)

by

We are going to need a lot more prisons in the world.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, “Simply Naked,” a TV show made for kids that airs in the Netherlands and features naked men and women who disrobe in front of 10-12-year-old children, has been dubbed a show for pedophiles by critics from around the world.

The TV show exposes completely nude adults to young children, whose job is to ask questions about the bodies of the fully naked men and women.

Daily Mail reported on the “Simply Naked” show for kids and those involved in the show who defended it in March 2021- TV presenter Edson da Graça told NOS: “The aim is to teach children that each and every body is different and that not all bodies are perfect.”

Elsbeth Reitzema from the Rutgers sexual health foundation, which collaborated with NOS to produce the series, said that the steady stream of semi-pornographic images that children see every day on television and online gave them a distorted view of the human body.

“Those who see ordinary naked bodies more often have a more positive body image,” she said.

The public broadcaster said in a statement: “The children knew exactly what was going to happen, and they could say how they felt during the program at any time. … We had expected a bit of a ruckus. Not everyone will think this is for children, and that’s OK. It’s up to the parents to decide if their children can watch.”

 

Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

