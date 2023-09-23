Victor Reacts: Criminals No Longer Fear the Law! Vegas Teen Brags that He Will Be Out in 30 Days (VIDEO)

Criminals no longer fear the weight of the law- they laugh at it. Liberal prosecutors in big cities have allowed hardened criminals to walk free so often that now they laugh at the thought of consequences.
As reported by the Gateway Pundit, The Vegas teen who callously mowed down a retired police chief last month boasted to police officers that he would be out of jail in 30 days.Jesus Ayala, who just turned 18, is facing murder charges after he fatally struck 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst. On August 14th, two teens allegedly stole a Hyundai, took the vehicle on a hit-and-run crime spree, and recorded it with a phone. Ayala intentionally swerved the car and hit the bicyclist. 64-year-old Andreas Probst was hit at a high speed and flew over the car. The impact broke the windshield. “Hit his ass,” the teens said before Probst slammed into the windshield.
Jesus Ayala sped off and left the crash scene. Probst was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.
Ayala bragged to cops he would be out of jail in 30 days shortly after he was arrested for striking Probst. Police had not told him about the hit-and-run charges.
“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Jesus Ayala boasted to Las Vegas cops, according to KLAS. “It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”