Victor Reacts: Criminals No Longer Fear the Law! Vegas Teen Brags that He Will Be Out in 30 Days (VIDEO)

Jesus Ayala sped off and left the crash scene. Probst was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Ayala bragged to cops he would be out of jail in 30 days shortly after he was arrested for striking Probst. Police had not told him about the hit-and-run charges.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Jesus Ayala boasted to Las Vegas cops, according to KLAS. “It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”