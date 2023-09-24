Vegas Teens Who Mowed Down Biking Police Chief Tried to Kill Another Cyclist in 2-Hour Crime Spree



driver Jesus Alaya (L); passenger Jzamir Keys

The Vegas teens who callously mowed down a biking retired police chief tried to kill another cyclist that same day, according to 8 News Now.

As previously reported, Jesus Ayala, who just turned 18, is facing murder charges after he fatally struck 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst. On August 14th, two teens allegedly stole a Hyundai, took the vehicle on a hit-and-run crime spree, and recorded it with a phone.



Andreas Probst

On August 29th, Las Vegas Police Detectives found the phone recording on social media and determined it was intentional.

A video posted to social media shows the phone recording from inside the stolen car as Ayala, who was 17 at the time, intentionally commits a hit-and-run. Ayala shouts expletives out the window after he randomly hits a car. After the hit-and-run, Ayala and Keys saw a bicyclist up ahead and went for it.

Ayala intentionally swerved the car and hit the bicyclist. 64-year-old Andreas Probst was hit at a high speed and flew over the car. The impact broke the windshield. “Hit his ass,” the teens said before Probst slammed into the windshield.

Jesus Ayala sped off and left the crash scene. Probst was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

WATCH (language warning, graphic):

Las Vegas teens steal a car then commit a hit and run on an unsuspecting car before hitting a random man on a bike…for fun. Whatever the max punishment is for this, it’s not enough.pic.twitter.com/cvc6LaylZr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2023

According to 8 News Now, the Vegas teens who mowed down the police chief, stole 3 vehicles and tried to kill a second cyclist all in a 2-hour time span.

Excerpt from 8 News Now:

The two Las Vegas teenagers accused of intentionally hitting and killing a cyclist allegedly tried to kill a second biker, stole three cars and committed a burglary all in the span of about two hours, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The stolen car that Ayala and Keys allegedly used to murder Probst was found ditched near Craig Road and Jones Boulevard – less than 10 minutes from the crash site, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The stolen vehicle was located with blood on its windshield, sources said. About a half-hour before Probst’s murder, the teenagers allegedly attempted to hit another bike in the area of Fort Apache and Washburn roads, police said. In the hours after Probst’s death, the teenagers allegedly stole two more cars in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, sources said. About an hour after allegedly hitting and killing Probst, the teenagers took the two stolen cars and crashed them into each other near a shopping plaza at Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards, sources said. The teenagers then allegedly broke into a garage where they took several items, and returned to the area where Probst was hit and killed in one of the two-crashed stolen cars, sources said.

Ayala bragged to cops he would be out of jail in 30 days shortly after he was arrested for striking Probst. Police had not told him about the hit-and-run charges.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Jesus Ayala boasted to Las Vegas cops, according to KLAS. “It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”

Jesus Ayala is being held without bail after being hit with 18 charges including murder, grand larceny, battery with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Ayala’s passenger, Jzamir Keys, 16, was arrested this week and hit with 3 charges, including a murder charge.

Both teens appeared in court on Thursday and are being charged as adults.

“Both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder, and many other related charges,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters this week.