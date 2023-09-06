US Coast Guard Arrests Man Attempting to Cross Atlantic Ocean In Human-Powered Hamster Wheel

U.S. Coast Guard arrested Reza Baluchi, 44, for attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean 70 miles off the coast of Florida in a human-powered hamster wheel. He was intercepted on August 26th, which led to a several-day standoff in which he threatened to kill himself with a knife.

Baluchi also claimed to have a bomb, which turned out to be false. Officials were finally able to convince him to surrender on August 29th. He was brought ashore at the Coast Guard Base in Miami Beach on September 1st.

As odd as this may seem, he has attempted this three other times in 2014, 2016, and 2021. All previous attempts ended with the Coast Guard having to intervene on his behalf. His latest stunt has him facing Federal charges.

The Independent Reported:

A Florida man was arrested after a bizarre three-day standoff at sea with the US Coast Guard for trying to cross the Atlantic in a human-powered hamster wheel. Reza Baluchi faces federal charges after he was found 70 miles off the Georgia coast with Hurricane Franklin taking aim at the eastern seaboard, reported The Daily Beast. The USS Coast Guard cutter Valiant was in the region when they spotted Mr Baluchi and intercepted him. When questioned during the 26 August incident Mr Baluchi said he was heading for London on his vessel. “Based on the condition of the vessel – which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys – USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage,” the criminal complaint filed in US District Court in Florida states. Mr Baluchi then allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone tried to arrest him and also claimed to have a bomb onboard his craft.

His attempt in 2021 from Florida to New York resulted in him washing ashore after 25 miles. He is definitely keeping the Coast Guard busy.