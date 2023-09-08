Unhinged Climate Protestors Smash Pies in Face of Ryanair CEO

Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, a low cost Irish airline, was attacked by two unhinged climate protesters who pegged him with pies to the face and head while he was in Brussels.

One of the screeching pie launchers yelled “Welcome to Belgium. Stop the pollution of the f—ing planes,” at O’Leary according to Sky News.

Environmental/climate activists strike again, hit @Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary with a pie during a press conference in Brussels, say “stop pollution.” WATCHpic.twitter.com/yBQzUN4lfY — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 8, 2023

O’Leary was outside the European Commission’s headquarters delivering a spiral bound petition regarding the airspace above France in light of the French air traffic controllers strike.

Fox News reports:

The petition he held pertained to airspace above France and the strikes that French air traffic controllers have launched this year. The company has asked the EU Commission to “protect EU passengers and overflights” when the strikes happen so that planes can pass through the airspace. A social media post from Ryanair said the petition has garnered signatures from 1.5 million people. On the airline’s website, it pegged the number at 1.8 million. O’Leary wanted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to receive the petition from him while in Brussels, according to reports. Ryanair has attributed more than 4,000 of its flight cancellations in 2023 to the strikes.

The Irish Independent reported that O’Leary at one point said, “I love cream cakes, they’re my favorite” after the pie incident.

The company used the incident to market their low fares.

Warm welcome in Brussels today to celebrate RYR’s 7 new routes for Winter 23. Passengers so happy with our routes and petition that they’re celebrating with cake. We’ve got tasty low fares! pic.twitter.com/MpT6ssSX6a — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 7, 2023