Unbelievable! Karine Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Peter Doocy, Shuts Him Down, Refuses to Answer Question on Biden Border Crisis (VIDEO)

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off Fox News’ Peter Doocy and shut him down.

“What do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” Peter Doocy asked KJP.

“Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported.

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, bringing us back to the all time record high levels we last saw in May before the end of Title 42. 8,500+ were Border Patrol apprehensions, 1,600+ at CBP ports of entry. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

The Border Patrol Union on Thursday said over 100,000 illegal immigrants have been ordered released into the US by the Biden Regime in the last 3 weeks alone.

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more? — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) September 21, 2023

Another dead body was pulled from the Rio Grande on Thursday just days after two migrant children drowned in the same area.

Karine Jean-Pierre remained defiant on Thursday as reporters asked her when is enough enough.

As soon as Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the border invasion, she cut him off, shut him down, and refused to answer the question.

WATCH: