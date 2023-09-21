Unbelievable! Karine Jean-Pierre Cuts Off Peter Doocy, Shuts Him Down, Refuses to Answer Question on Biden Border Crisis (VIDEO)

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off Fox News’ Peter Doocy and shut him down.

“What do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” Peter Doocy asked KJP.

“Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported.

The Border Patrol Union on Thursday said over 100,000 illegal immigrants have been ordered released into the US by the Biden Regime in the last 3 weeks alone.

Another dead body was pulled from the Rio Grande on Thursday just days after two migrant children drowned in the same area.

Karine Jean-Pierre remained defiant on Thursday as reporters asked her when is enough enough.

As soon as Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about the border invasion, she cut him off, shut him down, and refused to answer the question.

