UFC Fighter Holds Bible After Big Win and Says Fires in Hawaii Were Man-Made to Steal Land from Natives (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell made some very interesting comments after he won his fight by decision against Dan Ige.

After winning, Mitchell grabbed his Bible put his arm around his opponent Dan Ige who is a native Hawaiian, and stated “I brought this Bible in here tonight because I do believe Satan is taking over this earth. Something specifically I’m talking about is these fires in Hawaii. I will be donating 5,000 to Dan Ige tonight to give to people in Hawaii.”

Mitchell continued “We have to show Satan he can do nothing through the power of Christ when we come together.”

The UFC star then switched gears and stated “These fires in Hawaii I don’t believe they were natural I believe they were man-made they are trying to take the land from the natives.”

WATCH:

Bryce Mitchell wins a close fight, donates $5,000 to Hawaii, says he thinks Satan is taking over the Earth & says he doesn’t think the fires were natural pic.twitter.com/qLqZbO2koO — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 24, 2023

Towards the end of the interview Mitchell asked former UFC fighter and now reporter Michael Bisping if Dan Ige could pray for the people of Hawaii but Bisping quickly ended the interview.

WATCH:

Bryce: “The fires in Hawaii were a man-made conspiracy and I want Dan Ige to lead this world in prayer at #UFCVegas79 against the power of Satan!” Bisping: “Well, congratulations on a great fight.” Bryce: “Please, let Dan pray.” Bisping: “…nah.” pic.twitter.com/GooBUnREyY — Jake (@JakeChatty) September 24, 2023

Inge and Mitchell ended up praying in the Octagon anyway.

LOOK:

Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige join in prayer after their fight #ufcvegas79 @ufc pic.twitter.com/TKA48efy1u — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) September 24, 2023

Before the fight even started, Mitchell lifted up his Bible in the octagon and shouted “Freedom.”

LOOK:

this is the funniest thing i’ve ever seen while watching ufc and i’m not kidding #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/VQxELOmmW9 — jrap (@ardyoungin) September 24, 2023

One thing is clear Mitchell is not timid about declaring his faith and is definitely not shy about sharing his opinion that the current narrative about the deadly fires in Maui doesn’t add up.