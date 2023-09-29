Trump Supporters Line the Streets of Orange County, California to Welcome Trump – WATCH TRUMP LIVE HERE

President Trump traveled to Orange County, California to deliver a speech at the California Republican Party’s fall convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.

Orange County, a conservative enclave in Southern California, gave Trump a rock star welcome.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to the CAGOP convention stage for the first time since our 2016 convention,” CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a statement. “As California Republicans prepare to play a major role in deciding who our party’s 2024 presidential nominee will be, I look forward to President Trump speaking with our delegates about his plans to move our country forward.”

Trump supporters carrying “Trump 2024” and “Trump Won” flags lined the streets in Orange County.

It’s a Trump party in California!!! See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/k3B2AQMNmd — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 29, 2023

Trump Force One flew over the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach. The crowd roared as Trump’s plane flew by.

Former President Trump’s plane flies over Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach. Cheers heard from the crowd. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/B6M6TqiLS7 — Tony Cabrera (@abc7tony) September 29, 2023

Trump takes the stage at 1:40 pm local time.

