TRUMP: “SAD DAY IN TEXAS” – as Ken Paxton Faces Impeachment Battle

Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today, who is facing impeachment proceedings amid allegations of political persecution. Trump took to his social media platform on Thursday, September 14, to address the matter.

Trump wrote:

“Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was easily reelected last November, but now the RINOS establishment is attempting to undo that election with a shameful impeachment of him. Who would replace Paxton, one of the TOUGHEST AND BEST Attorneys General in the country? Could it be a Democrat or, worse yet, a RINO? The voters have decided who they want!”

The former president also stated:

“The Democrats are feeling very good right now as they watch, as always, the Republicans fighting and tearing each other apart. It’s a SAD day in the Great State of Texas!”

Paxton is known for challenging left-leaning policies of the Biden administration, particularly the unconstitutional federal spending package, as well as the extreme immigration policies implemented by Biden.

Ken Paxton also bravely led a petition to overturn the Electoral College votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the 2020 elections, alleging that pandemic-era election laws violated federal law.

Paxton is now facing bribery charges, although no evidence of misconduct has been found, as reported by TGP.

In May, Ken Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds). The vote tally was 121 in favor – 23 opposed. He was immediately suspended from office but has not been removed. It is up to the state Senate to decide whether to oust him from office.

A network of supporters has emerged on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to rally behind Paxton. They have shared the contact numbers of senators who have not yet taken a stance on their votes in the Texas Attorney General’s case.

They are urging people to call the senators’ offices and try to persuade them to vote for Ken Paxton’s acquittal.